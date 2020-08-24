Atlantic City receives $20 million in Superstorm Sandy relief, will spend on infrastructure projects: A total of seven projects have been identified by the city administration and the state Department of Community Affairs to be funded, either partially or fully, with the grant money.
Multi-million dollar assisted-living, apartment and hotel project coming to Smithville: The Planning Board voted unanimously Thursday to approve the final major site plan for a 139-room assisted living facility, a building with 62 market-rate apartments and eight single-family cottages.
Kennedy, Van Drew keep candidates forum civil, positive: Van Drew is the incumbent who was elected as a Democrat in 2018, then changed parties to Republican in 2019 after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump. Amy Kennedy has the Democratic nomination.
Atlantic City police officer found dead in car: Officer Richard Link, 29, of Brigantine, was described as a “young, bright, rising star,” in the Atlantic City Police Department, Chief Henry White said in a news release Sunday morning.
'The garden is doing its job': St. Mary's community garden produces for those who need it: Volunteers have been working the community garden behind St. Mary’s for almost a decade, planting, maintaining and harvesting to feed anyone who needs it and encouraging others to help tend the plants.
