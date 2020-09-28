 Skip to main content
A.C. Police chief to retire, St. Augustine Prep suspends sports and Bridgeton is #JadaStrong
Chief White

Chief Henry White interview before he retire from the Atlantic City Police Department, effective Oct. 1, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

Atlantic City police Chief Henry M. White Jr. says "I've had a lot of great days" as he gets ready to retire this week.

After the discovery of two cases of COVID-19, St. Augustine Prep not only must switch to virtual learning, but the school must cease all athletic activities for two weeks. The fall high school sports season begins this week.

Atlantic City and the state Department of Health have launched a new program to test senior citizens for COVID-19.

The Bridgeton community came together Sunday to support one of their own. Jada Collins is a 12-year-old who's battle heart disease in a New York City hospital.

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't lose their third game in a row, but they didn't get their first win either. The Eagles tied the Cincinnati Bengals 23-23 on Sunday. And Press readers were not pleased with the performance.

Bengals Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

