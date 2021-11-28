A.C. native Miriam Finkel, lifelong social justice advocate, dies at 94

Later, they had sons Ken and Ned and daughter Amy. "She was such a role model for me and my girlfriends," her daughter said. "She had enormous energy, and taught me independence and to be engaged and involved."

Mrs. Finkel like to bake, read the New Yorker, travel, and spend time with her grandchildren. She had leadership roles at ethnic food festivals and antique shows and took part in a medical drug trial at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for chronic lymphatic leukemia.

Shortly before her death, Mrs. Finkel voiced concern over the fate of the Afghan evacuees coming to Philadelphia. "It was personal to her," said her daughter.

Her family said one of her favorite quotes was: "We are free only when we have an errand on Earth."

"She would point to a headline in the paper and say, 'What are we going to do about this?'" her son said. "She was always looking for something good to do."

In addition to her son and daughter, Mrs. Finkel is survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Her husband, son Ned, sister, and brothers died earlier.

A memorial service is to be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027.

Donations in her name may be made to Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel-General Fund, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, Pa. 19027.