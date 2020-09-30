 Skip to main content
A.C. names street for Barbara Woodall

The City of Atlantic City recently honored the memory and civic contributions of lifelong resident Barbara Woodall by designating McKinley Avenue, between New York and Kentucky avenues, as Barbara Woodall Way. City Council issued a proclamation to pay tribute ‘to her life and legacy.’ A retired educator, Woodall was a member of the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP, 101 Women Plus, Soroptomist Inc. and the Black Leadership Organization. She held various positions in many organizations and served on the Atlantic County Senior Citizen Advisory Board for many years, according to the proclamation. Woodall’s sister, surrounded by family and friends, holds the street sign.

