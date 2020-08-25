Atlantic City casinos report operating loss of $112 million in second quarter of 2020: Atlantic City’s casinos reported a 170.4% year-over-year decrease in gross operating profits for April, May and June.
Atlantic City Boardwalk bathrooms getting $4.5 million facelift: Work is slated to begin in October and be completed by May 2021, according to the CRDA.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson dies at 62 from kidney failure: Simpson, who had been mayor since January 2019 and co-owned Bootleggers Liquor Store in Northfield, had been a diabetic for more than 30 years and was suffering from end-stage renal disease.
Phillies' revamped bullpen flashes signs of hope, but not without drama, of course: The Phillies earned their first save in more than two weeks with a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.
A former and current South Jersey resident created the music for Brandy's newest album: Darhyl Camper Jr., a former Mays Landing resident, first met Brandy when he was 11. Now he has helped her write songs for her new album.
