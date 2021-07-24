A.C. captures Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic that featured more races, more female competitors

ATLANTIC CITY — The host Atlantic City Beach Patrol won the 28th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday at the Albany Avenue beach.
Atlantic City’s Vince Granese clinched it with a win in the last race, the singles sprint row.
Atlantic City scored 24 points for the win. Longport was second with 19 points, and Ventnor placed third with 10.
The Classic had a different format than in the past, with six races instead of four, including three relays.
“It’s great to win it,” said Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey. “The races were mostly shorter, like the rescues we do every day. We’re great in the short stuff. I think the fans liked it.”
Granese’s win in the singles sprint row was his third race of the night and his second win. He also was in the winning four-person boat relay.
“I knew it (the scoring) was close, and I had to win the last race,” said Granese, 29. “I wasn’t tired from the other rows. There were other races in-between to get some rest. It felt a little shorter than other singles rows in other towns, about 30 seconds.”
The Atlantic City team of Daniel Brown, Grace Gallagher, Paige Ortzman and anchor Sean Burns won the surf dash. The race featured two men and two women from each patrol.
“It’s the best feeling to win in front of the home crowd,” said Burns, a 16-year-old rising junior at Holy Spirit High School.
Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the mile doubles row, the event’s one long race.
“The race went very well,” said Duffey. “It was Ventnor and us, neck and neck. Mike and I kept our stroke together all week (in practice). It was good to get a doubles race in. It was our first race in three weeks.”
Ventnor’s Matt Spiers and Joe Callahan were first in the doubles rescue race. The crews rowed to the singles flags and brought back 50–pound dummies in a simulated rescue.
The race is nearly identical to the doubles rescue race at Ventnor’s annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races. The Goudy Memorials are scheduled for Aug. 20.
“Matt and I have rowed together a long time, and that helps with starts and turns,” said Callahan, 28.
Atlantic City won the four-person boat relay. Each crew went to the singles flag and back. The two winning Atlantic City crews were Vince Granese and Raina Roche, and Kyle Deroo and Julianna Granese (Vince’s sister). Two men and two women rowed for each team. Some of the patrols chose to have a men’s crew and a women’s crew.
Until this year’s format change, the Classic had no lineup spots specifically designated for women.
“I really love it (the new format),” said Roche, 22. "It’s the first time the girls have been in the Classic, and it’s exciting to be part of it.”
Longport was first in the swim-paddle relay. The Longport swimmers were Joey Tepper and Megan Fox, and the paddlers were Tim Schwegman and Max Mittelman. The race had two swimmers and two paddlers from each team.
“Joey built a great lead, as he usually does, and the rest of us just had to do what we do,” said Mittelman, 30.
