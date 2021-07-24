A.C. captures Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic that featured more races, more female competitors

ATLANTIC CITY — The host Atlantic City Beach Patrol won the 28th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday at the Albany Avenue beach.

Atlantic City’s Vince Granese clinched it with a win in the last race, the singles sprint row.

Atlantic City scored 24 points for the win. Longport was second with 19 points, and Ventnor placed third with 10.

The Classic had a different format than in the past, with six races instead of four, including three relays.

“It’s great to win it,” said Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey. “The races were mostly shorter, like the rescues we do every day. We’re great in the short stuff. I think the fans liked it.”

Granese’s win in the singles sprint row was his third race of the night and his second win. He also was in the winning four-person boat relay.

“I knew it (the scoring) was close, and I had to win the last race,” said Granese, 29. “I wasn’t tired from the other rows. There were other races in-between to get some rest. It felt a little shorter than other singles rows in other towns, about 30 seconds.”