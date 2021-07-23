A.C. captures Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic; Longport 2nd, Ventnor 3rd

ATLANTIC CITY — The host Atlantic City Beach Patrol won the 28th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday at the Albany Avenue beach.

Atlantic City’s Vince Granese clinched it with a win in the last race, the singles sprint row.

Atlantic City scored 24 points for the win. Longport was second with 19 points and Ventnor placed third with 10.

The Atlantic City team of Daniel Brown, Grace Gallagher, Paige Ortzman and Sean Burns won the surf dash. The race featured two men and two women from each patrol.

Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the mile doubles row.

Ventnor’s Matt Spiers and Joe Callahan were first in the doubles rescue race. The crews rowed to the singles flags and brought back 50–pound dummies in a simulated rescue.

Atlantic City won the four-person boat relay. The two winning Atlantic City crews were Vince Granese and Raina Roche, and Kyle Deroo and Julianna Granese (Vince’s sister). Two men and two women rowed for each team.

Longport was first in the swim-paddle relay. The swimmers were Joey Tepper and Megan Fox, and the paddlers were Tim Schwegman and Max Mittelman. The race had two swimmers and two paddlers from each team.

