The owners of Manco & Manco Pizza announced late Tuesday that their Ocean City Boardwalk locations will remain closed until further notice while all employees are tested for COVID-19. The business originally planned to reopen Wednesday after announcing early Tuesday that three employees tested positive for the coronavirus, but decided against it.
If Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. merge, the newly formed company will have to adhere to several requirements, including lifting all deed restrictions on multiple Atlantic City properties and committing to significant capital investments over the next several years, state regulators say.
After a near failing Memorial Day weekend grade, the first summer semester of 2020 hit the books and turned into a good student, with no grade lower than a "B" after the first weekend, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci says.
The Millville Lightning beat the Atlantic County RedHawks in an Ocean City Region game Wednesday afternoon. The game was part of the Last Dance, a pseudo high school baseball tournament that features more than 200 teams in the state.
Ocean City is overrun with rabbits. The Ocean City Humane Society gets at least a call a day about the animals, animal control officer Jennifer Knipe said. But there is little the Humane Society or anyone else can do about the rabbits. State law prevents the city from trapping and relocating wildlife under most circumstances.
