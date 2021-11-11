A 101-year-old Margate resident worked as a dentist during the Korean War

The novel, film and 1970s and 1980s television series “M*A*S*H” focused on the activities of a mobile army surgical hospital in the 1950s in Korea during the Korean War.

Capt. Irvin Levin, who is now 101 and lives in Margate, served in one of those hospitals from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.

“We would move when the fighting got too close. I never got injured,” Levin said. “I felt pretty safe with the men.”

The government first contacted Levin to have him do his military duty during the 1940s, but he was in dental school and received a deferment.

After Levin earned his degree in dentistry, the U.S. Army reached out again to draft him in 1952 when he was 32. He did his basic training at the Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Mission Training Complex in Houston, before being transferred to Busan during the Korean War.

Levin was assigned to the 196th Field Artillery Medical Detachment as the Battalion Dental Officer. This was the unit that was depicted in “M*A*S*H.” He performed hundreds of dental procedures.

Levin performed routine dental work such as cleanings, fillings and pulling teeth and even root canals.