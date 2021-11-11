A 101-year-old Margate resident worked as a dentist during the Korean War

The novel, film and 1970s and 1980s television series “M*A*S*H” focused on the activities of a mobile army surgical hospital in the 1950s in Korea during the Korean War.
Capt. Irvin Levin, who is now 101 and lives in Margate, served in one of those hospitals from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.
“We would move when the fighting got too close. I never got injured,” Levin said. “I felt pretty safe with the men.”
The government first contacted Levin to have him do his military duty during the 1940s, but he was in dental school and received a deferment.
After Levin earned his degree in dentistry, the U.S. Army reached out again to draft him in 1952 when he was 32. He did his basic training at the Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Mission Training Complex in Houston, before being transferred to Busan during the Korean War.
Levin was assigned to the 196th Field Artillery Medical Detachment as the Battalion Dental Officer. This was the unit that was depicted in “M*A*S*H.” He performed hundreds of dental procedures.
Levin performed routine dental work such as cleanings, fillings and pulling teeth and even root canals.
“However, the demands of the conflict required me to fill in wherever needed from performing evaluations of injured combatants and Korean civilians, assisting and performing emergency surgeries, dealing with identification of the injured and/or deceased and more,” Levin said recalling there was a shortage of medical doctors and surgeons.
South Korea was in decent condition before the invasion of the North Koreans, who were supported by the Chinese, Levin said.
“The houses that had roofs were in pretty rough shape. Houses were flattened, destroyed. People were living in the ruins of what could be patched together,” Levin said. “There were no (military) helicopters in Korea before we got there.”
The worst times were when Levin’s unit came under fire. They would huddle in their bunkers until the Army and their Korean allies could thwart the attacks, Levin said.
“Any time we weren’t under attack was the best. I would read, write letters and get to know my comrades. We also contrived a crude driving range to ‘practice’ golf,” Levin said.
Levin was not the first person in his family to have U.S. military experience. His father, Joseph, was a Russian immigrant who joined the military only a few years after arriving in this country in 1906, Levin said.
Some of the regular Army guys were good guys, Levin said, but when he had the opportunity to leave the Army in 1954, he did so and returned to this country.
For Levin’s military service, he was honored by receiving the Bronze Star in a ceremony at the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
“It was nice. It was a surprise,” Levin said about the medal.
The Bronze Star dates back to World War II. It is the fourth-highest ranking award a service member can receive for a heroic and meritorious deed performed in an armed conflict.
Levin’s Bronze Star Medal is on his desk at his home. He wears a miniature Bronze Star on his jacket all the time.
Before Levin started his military service, he was raised in Camden. His family used to vacation during the summer in Atlantic City. He married his wife of 74 years, Marion, before he went into the Army. He met her when he helped her cross the street while he was attending Temple University in Philadelphia.
Upon Levin’s discharge, he practiced dentistry in Camden and Haddonfield, both in Camden County, for more than 35 years and has resided since 1985 in Margate.
Levin is a member of the Jewish War Veterans of Margate. He did watch the “M*A*S*H” television show when it was on the air. In parts, it was similar to what he experienced, he said.
“I did treasure the relationships I developed as well as being proud that I helped the people of what is now South Korea,” Levin said.
