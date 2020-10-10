901 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths in New Jersey

As of Saturday afternoon, New Jersey has reported 212,877 cases of COVID-19 with 14,383 deaths.

The state reported 901 new cases Saturday, with seven new deaths.

Locally, Atlantic County health officials have reported 4,825 cases with 254 deaths and 2,964 considered recovered.

Cape May County health officials have reported 1,423 cases with 92 deaths and 1,252 considered off quarantine. The county reported only one new positive case Saturday.

Cumberland County has reported 3,405 cases with 151 deaths.

Gov. Phil Murphy is not expected to hold a coronavirus briefing today.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.