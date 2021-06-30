90 degree heat more frequent as 2021's second heat wave is confirmed Wednesday

Atlantic City International Airport reached 90 degrees just before noon Wednesday, bringing the second heat wave of June, and 2021 to the mainland.

A high temperature of 93 degree was recorded at 1:54 p.m. With a dew point of 70 degrees, the heat index was in the low 100s.

+5 Beachgoers try to beat the heat in Ventnor, Atlantic City As temperatures scorched New Jersey and much of the East Coast on Tuesday afternoon, people …

A heat wave is when there are three consecutive days of 90 degree or greater heat. It is not an official term, but is widely used in the meteorological community in the Northeastern states.

+2 The Northwest heat wave is 'unprecedented.' Here's what's pushing it into uncharted territory. As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.

No record highs are expected Wednesday, the record being 100 degrees on this day in 1945.

90 degree days have become much more frequent in the history of Atlantic City International Airport, where records began in the 1940s.

Trends show there is now about 25 days with 90 degree or greater heat sizzling South Jersey. In 1950, that number was around 14. This will only continue in a climate changing world.

The shore has largely been cooler, due to onshore winds from the sea breeze. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the high temperature was 80 Monday and 81 Tuesday.