90 degree heat more frequent as 2021's second heat wave is confirmed Wednesday
Atlantic City International Airport reached 90 degrees just before noon Wednesday, bringing the second heat wave of June, and 2021 to the mainland.

A high temperature of 93 degree was recorded at  1:54 p.m. With a dew point of 70 degrees, the heat index was in the low 100s.

A heat wave is when there are three consecutive days of 90 degree or greater heat. It is not an official term, but is widely used in the meteorological community in the Northeastern states. 

No record highs are expected Wednesday, the record being 100 degrees on this day in 1945. 

90 degree days have become much more frequent in the history of Atlantic City International Airport, where records began in the 1940s. 

Trends show there is now about 25 days with 90 degree or greater heat sizzling South Jersey. In 1950, that number was around 14. This will only continue in a climate changing world. 

ACY Frequency of 90 degree or greater heat

The number of 90 degree day or greater days at Atlantic City International Airport since records began in the 1940s. On average for its history, there are about 18 days this hot. However, that number has risen from 14 days in 1950 to 25 days in 2021. 

The shore has largely been cooler, due to onshore winds from the sea breeze. At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the high temperature was 80 Monday and 81 Tuesday. 

Trends show an increase of 80 degree days at the marina. In 1900, it was roughly 34 days. In 2021, it is now about 55 days. 

