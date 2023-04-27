The two schools issued a statement Thursday, saying they will renew their rivalries in all sports beginning in 2023-24. Great move - why they stopped playing in the first place made absolutely no sense at all.
Exciting news from Wildwood Middle/High School and Wildwood Catholic Academy:For immediate release:https://t.co/iZTjY3Z76u— Wildwood Schools (@WildwoodPSD) April 27, 2023
