(9) St. John Vianney at (8) St. Augustine

6 p.m. Friday

The winner meets top-seeded Don Bosco Prep in next week’s quarterfinals. St. Augustine (5-4) has won four straight and is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Junior defensive back/running back Tristan McLeer has made 39 tackles, intercepted two passes and rushed for 438 yards and six TDs. St. John Vianney (5-4) has dropped three straight.

