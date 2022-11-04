(9) St. John Vianney 0 | (8) St. Augustine Prep 38 — FINAL

Julian Turney scored three times, and the St. Augustine Prep football team opened state Non-Public A play with a 45-0 win over St. John Vianney on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Hermits improved to 6-4 and will face top-seeded Don Bosco Prep (7-2) in the quarterfinals next Friday. Ninth-seeded St. John Vianney fell to 5-5.

St. Augustine needed just 203 yards of offense in the win, thanks in part to four sacks and two interceptions. The defense held the Lancers to just 58 yards.

The Hermits jumped out to a 35-0 first-half lead, sparked by three rushing touchdowns from Turney, who ran nine times for 68 yards in the win.

Following a three-and-out by St. John Vianney to open the game, Turney burst through the middle to score from 45 yards out to make it 7-0.

On Vianney's next drive, 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive lineman Vincent Isom showed off his athleticism at the line of scrimmage, jumping in the air to tip a pass to himself for an interception, setting the Hermits up at the Lancers' 10-yard-line. Turney and the Hermits capitalized on a 5-yard score to make it 14-0.

The Hermits went up 21-0 early in the second, when Ryan Gambill connected with Matt Castle on a 7-yard slant play in the end zone. Gambill threw for 35 yards, 22 of them to Castle on two catches.

Turney scored his third TD of the game, another 5-yard run to make it 28-0. Na'Cire Christmas capped the first-half scoring with a 45-yard interception return for a TD as time expired to make it 35-0.

Antonio Freund went 5 for 5 in PATs and kicked a 22-yard field goal. Ty McLeer, the freshman brother of Tristan McLeer, scored his first varsity TD, a 4-yard score late in the fourth.

FIRST QUARTER

SA—Turney 45 run (Freund kick)

SA—Turney 5 run (Freund kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SA—Castle 7 pass from Gambill (Feund kick)

SA—Turney 5 run (Freund kick)

SA—Christmas 45 interception return (Freund kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SA—Freund 22 field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

SA—McLeer 4 run (Freund kick)