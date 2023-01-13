9) Ocean effect snow

Why use a bay or lake when you can use an entire ocean? With an essentially limitless amount of fetch over the Atlantic Ocean, ocean effect snow can happen whenever the difference in temperature between onshore near surface winds and the water is large enough.

This will come from one of two weather events, typically.

First is a cold east-to-northeast wind around an arctic high-pressure system in Quebec or Atlantic Canada.

Second will be in the later stages of a nor'easter, when cold northeast winds wrap around a system.

In the latter case, low level ocean effect snow can fall below the large-scale clouds of a nor'easter. In New Jersey, Ocean and Atlantic counties see this the most.