 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

9) Ocean effect snow

  • 0

Why use a bay or lake when you can use an entire ocean? With an essentially limitless amount of fetch over the Atlantic Ocean, ocean effect snow can happen whenever the difference in temperature between onshore near surface winds and the water is large enough.

This will come from one of two weather events, typically.

First is a cold east-to-northeast wind around an arctic high-pressure system in Quebec or Atlantic Canada.

Second will be in the later stages of a nor'easter, when cold northeast winds wrap around a system.

In the latter case, low level ocean effect snow can fall below the large-scale clouds of a nor'easter. In New Jersey, Ocean and Atlantic counties see this the most. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News