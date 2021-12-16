9. March 26 heat record the largest margin of defeat in 30 years

The final Friday of March felt more like the last Friday of June. South Jersey had a big taste of summer, as the high temperature reached 83 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, a daily record. While many in South Jersey took to shorts and t-shirts, this warmth was fueled by very strong southwest winds, reaching 50 mph at the airport.

However, the special part wasn't so much breaking the record, but how it is broken.

The previous daily Mar. 26 record was 71 degrees, meaning this past March 26 broke the mark by a whopping 12 degrees. The last time a daily record high was broken by that much was back on Feb. 5, 1991. That was also 12 degrees.

Historical temperature data at the airport goes back to 1943 and the longest the observations continue, the harder it is to break a record, let alone beat it by double digits. For reference, the last time a record low temperature was broken by 10 or more was also a Feb. 5, back in 1996.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.