The Caper Tigers (11-3) are the Cape-Atlantic League United Division champions. Junior infielder Evan Shoffler is batting .417 (20 for 48) with 21 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
How sweet it is! Caper Tigers Baseball clinched their first CAL Divison title since 2005 tonight with a 6-0 victory over Middle Township. The Tigers improve to 11-3 overall and STILL undefeated in their division. Couldn’t be more proud of our scrappy bunch of kids. #tigerpride pic.twitter.com/v9YZPKj8a0— LCMR Baseball (@LcmrBaseball) May 6, 2023