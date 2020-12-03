9. Bridgeton gets unexpected victory

An improbable victory fell into the hands of Domitris Mosley and the rest of the Bridgeton High School football team Oct. 18.

Domitris Mosley returned a fumble for a touchdown with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the game, and his cousin Richard Mosley threw the winning two-point conversion as the Bulldogs beat Atlantic City 30-29. Bridgeton trailed 14-0 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs overcame a standout performance from Atlantic City wide receiver Ja’Heem Frederick, who caught 10 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory propelled Bridgeton to a 4-2 record, it’s first winning season since 2015.

“Like the coaches always say, ‘If you’re down, keep fighting and something great is going to happen,’” Richard Mosley said. “We made the big play, and they didn’t.”

