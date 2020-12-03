 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9. Bridgeton gets unexpected victory
0 comments

9. Bridgeton gets unexpected victory

Domitris Mosley

Domitris Mosley 2020 Bridgeton H.S. football team

9. Bridgeton gets unexpected victory

An improbable victory fell into the hands of Domitris Mosley and the rest of the Bridgeton High School football team Oct. 18.

Domitris Mosley returned a fumble for a touchdown with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the game, and his cousin Richard Mosley threw the winning two-point conversion as the Bulldogs beat Atlantic City 30-29. Bridgeton trailed 14-0 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs overcame a standout performance from Atlantic City wide receiver Ja’Heem Frederick, who caught 10 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory propelled Bridgeton to a 4-2 record, it’s first winning season since 2015.

“Like the coaches always say, ‘If you’re down, keep fighting and something great is going to happen,’” Richard Mosley said. “We made the big play, and they didn’t.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News