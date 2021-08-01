 Skip to main content
9 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,200,000

Beautifully restored historic home in the heart of Ocean City. The main house consists of 7 bedrooms and 2 full baths and the ground floor unit holds 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Live in the upper house and have overflow guests stay in the lower level. This home is full of character and original details which must be seen to be appreciated. Off street parking, a huge outdoor shower with changing area, lower level storage room with a full bath and the most amazing front deck overlooking Asbury Avenue complete this home. New kitchen and baths, hardwood floors and stained glass accents throughout.

