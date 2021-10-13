Timeless gem located in the highly desired Lower Chelsea district of Atlantic City is 1 block from Ventnor. They just don't make them like this anymore!! This show piece is beach block just 2 homes away from the beautiful FREE beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City perfectly located to walk or bike to your favorite restaurant, ice cream parlor & movie theater!! A quiet neighborhood of tree lined streets, original structures and a family community are obviously present. This 9 bedroom 5 1/2 bath holds so many treasures & original features!! Perfect for the family that loves to be surrounded by family and friends & entertain!! Magnificent sprawling front porch, sunporch incased with sliding glass doors that open all around, MASSIVE basement, attached garage, driveway, huge kitchen, original pool table a huge upper deck with direct views of the ocean ( needs a railing to meet code) Don't be the one that says "I wish I would have" Be the one that hears "WOW!" this is INCREDIBLE!!!
9 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $969,500
