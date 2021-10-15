9 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $799,500

A turn key, Grand Victorian Mansion! A classic 9 bedroom, 4.5 bath Atlantic City home has just been further updated and is looking for its next family to love. Just 5 houses to the beach, this home extends street to street from Plaza to Montgomery. The inviting front porch is huge at 32 feet and with high ceilings and a fan. The front porch also has a new wood slat roof, with a built in white planter as you come up the grand steps. An old fashion Atlantic City Beach House in a family neighborhood allows for beautiful nights sitting on your front porch enjoying the ocean air. Outside on the back decks is the perfect spot for entertaining and having people over for dinner under the gazebo. The home offers original hardwood floors though-out, with beautiful new hardwood flooring in the updated kitchen. Crown molding through the home showcases the original beauty of the home. New central air with 10 wall unit splits allows you to control the temperature room to room, making everyone comfortable. The home has 5 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, including the main bedroom en-suite. The 3rd floor has 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath. The basement has been converted into a private area, having 2 private outside entrances, 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, the laundry. Plenty of storage and closets throughout and it all comes with a 1 car garage. The home has so much to offer with so many bedrooms for family and friends to join you at the beach. Being offered furnished.