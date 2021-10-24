9 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $210,000

Welcome to this huge 3 unit triplex in need of rehab. This property could be turned back to a single family residence with city permits. The total square footage is 2640. Only a short walk to the beach. The location is great for seasonal rentals or full year rentals as well. The property is right behind Duck Town Tavern and a few properties away from the Boardwalk and Convention Center . So where can you get a Triplex so close to the beach for this price. Easy to show. Please make sure lock is back in place when you leave. Sold as-is where is and buyer to obtain all city permits after closing.