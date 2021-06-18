$80,000
ATLANTIC CITY — The circus came to town Monday and set up shop off the Boardwalk for a summer stint of shows starting July 1.
CAPE MAY — City Councilman Chris Bezaire, 43, faces a series of charges stemming from allegations of cyber-harassment allegedly committed agai…
ABSECON — A Canada goose’s brain is smaller than its pile of droppings, but the ubiquitous bird is no dummy.
WILDWOOD CREST – Leonard Mbah of Buffalo, New York, seemed to be having more fun than his two young daughters at the new splash park at Sunrise Park.
PLEASANTVILLE — Nine Pleasantville students are doing something this year that not many others have done: graduating high school with a colleg…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Higbee Beach after he was seen walking around with a gun and a hatchet …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two development projects are winding their way through the township’s regulatory boards.
A 59-year-old Philadelphia man is wanted after being charged with the murder of his girlfriend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic C…
BRIDGETON — Restoration work will resume next month after a two-year break on the Cumberland Nail & Iron Works’ 200-year-old Nail House, l…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Last summer, a weekly community barbecue at the Martin Luther King Community Center organized by the Progressive Black Initi…
