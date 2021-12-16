8. Wildfires spark up amidst a very dry March

Record low dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, was partially responsible for a wildfire in Lakewood and Brick on March 15.

At noon, the dew point was -2 in Millville. That was the driest dew point this late in the year, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. As winter turns to spring, a warming ocean helps to bring more moisture, and sticky air, to the state.

Atlantic City International Airport was more impressive. The dew point was -3 at noon. Not only was that the driest dew point this late in a year, like Millville, but it was also the driest noon dew point in March since records started in the 1940s.

March 15 was in the middle of the longest dry streak solely within the month of March. Not a drop of rain fell from Mar. 2 to Mar. 16. That made the sandy soils of the Pine Barrens a tinder box for wildfire spread.

This historically dry air helped to set ablaze

