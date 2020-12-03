8. Millville beats rival Vineland

The Millville High School football team erased four years of frustration with one near-perfect quarter Nov. 28.

The Thunderbolts scored four touchdowns in the third quarter and beat Vineland 35-3 in the 149th meeting between these two rivals. Millville had not beaten the Fighting Clan since 2015. Millville junior running back LeQuint Allen rushed 30 times for 149 yards and three TDs and intercepted a pass on defense. Junior quarterback Nate Robbins threw for 177 yards and two TDs.

With the win, Millville (4-4) wrapped up an impressive season. The Thunderbolts played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules and beat South Jersey powers St. Augustine Prep and Williamstown. Millville featured multiple underclassmen in key spots this season and will be projected to be one of South Jersey’s top teams next year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.