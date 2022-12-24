8) Little Egg Harbor: 52 mph
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — More than 300 hotel rooms on the Boardwalk will be converted into studio apartments under a proposal from Showboat Renaissance.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Race Course had long been a local landmark.
ATLANTIC CITY — The ShopRite deal is dead.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progr…
ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Wednesday ordered the Atlantic City Housing Authority to provide information on inspections, assessments and work p…
ATLANTIC CITY — A dead "juvenile" humpback whale was brought ashore by rough surf conditions in the resort on Friday morning.
Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.
WOODBINE — Cynthia J. Allen does not know how her son, Nicholas Aquilino, received a series of injuries while in the care of a state residenti…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Sunday will be a cool, slightly breezy and dry day. The first night of Hanukkah Sunday night will be the same. Cool, dry air holds through Wednesday. Then, signs are still favorable toward a late week nor'easter that can bring the elusive White Christmas.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE