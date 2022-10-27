 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(8) Hightstown at (1) Hammonton

6 p.m. Friday

Hammonton (7-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. Blue Devils senior defensive end Kye Pressley has 13 sacks. Sophomore running back Kenny Smith has rushed for 1,049 yards. Hightstown (5-3) has won three of its last four games.

