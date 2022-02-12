 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8. Hammonton/Mainland Regional/ACIT

8. Hammonton/Mainland Regional/ACIT: Who gets the No. 8 seed is easily the toughest decision the CAL seeding committee will make since the tournament began in 2012.

Let’s breakdown the three teams in contention:

Hammonton 10-9: Bulldogs will finished ahead of Mainland in the United Division. Hammonton has a win over St. Joe. But the Blue Devils have dropped two straight to Middle Township and Mainland. A win in either of those games would have clinched Hammonton a spot.

Mainland Regional 11-10: Mustangs beat Hammonton 60-40 Friday. Mainland has wins over Middle Township and Millville.

ACIT: 13-5: The Red Hawks are on pace to finish third in the National Division.

The solution? ACIT plays at Mainland on Wednesday. The winner is the No. 8 seed.

