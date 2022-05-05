 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8. Duke McCarron

The junior has sparked the Ocean City baseball team on the mound and at the plate. He began Thursday batting .395 (17 for 43) with 17 RBIs. On the mound, he has as 1.47 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

Ocean City vs St Joe Baseball game

Ocean City Duke McCarron 42 delivers a pitch against St. Joe's during high school baseball game at Hammonton Lake Park Tuesday May 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
