RESTORED HISTORIC MASTERPIECE with DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS, 5 STOP ELEVATOR, SALT WATER HEATED GUNITE LAP POOL, DECKS GALORE and an IN-LAW GARDEN SUITE! A Very Rare Find, Featured on the Jewish Family House Tour in 2013, This Beauty has EVERYTHING You Could Possibly Want and Need! Modern with Old World Charm and THERE ARE OCEAN VIEWS EVERYWHERE YOU TURN!! This Multi-Generational Beach Home Boasts 8 Generously Sized Bedrooms (3 Ensuite) and 5.5 Baths, Multiple Living Areas, 2 laundry Area, 2 Wrap Around Porches/Decks, Enormous Storage Area, Sun Deck, Paved BBQ Patio, 2 Car Off Street Parking with a Surplus of Street Parking! Sweetly Nestled on the Cusp of St. Leonard Tract and Conveniently Located Only 1 Block to the Beach and Boardwalk, Shopping and Restaurants! NO EXPENSE SPARED HERE, a List of Renovations, Upgrades, and Improvements can be provided upon request. DON'T MISS OUT!! CALL TODAY! **Garden Level 2 Bedroom/1Bath Apartment can be legally rented if desired but, its much better purposed as a Pool Cabana!!!!** OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND:) See U There-
8 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike on Monday morning.
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE