8 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,695,000

RESTORED HISTORIC MASTERPIECE with DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS, 5 STOP ELEVATOR, SALT WATER HEATED GUNITE LAP POOL, DECKS GALORE and an IN-LAW GARDEN SUITE! A Very Rare Find, Featured on the Jewish Family House Tour in 2013, This Beauty has EVERYTHING You Could Possibly Want and Need! Modern with Old World Charm and THERE ARE OCEAN VIEWS EVERYWHERE YOU TURN!! This Multi-Generational Beach Home Boasts 8 Generously Sized Bedrooms (3 Ensuite) and 5.5 Baths, Multiple Living Areas, 2 laundry Area, 2 Wrap Around Porches/Decks, Enormous Storage Area, Sun Deck, Paved BBQ Patio, 2 Car Off Street Parking with a Surplus of Street Parking! Sweetly Nestled on the Cusp of St. Leonard Tract and Conveniently Located Only 1 Block to the Beach and Boardwalk, Shopping and Restaurants! NO EXPENSE SPARED HERE, a List of Renovations, Upgrades, and Improvements can be provided upon request. DON'T MISS OUT!! CALL TODAY! **Garden Level 2 Bedroom/1Bath Apartment can be legally rented if desired but, its much better purposed as a Pool Cabana!!!!** OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND:) See U There-