8 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $899,999

ELEGANCE, BEAUTY & PROVENANCE IS SURE TO WELCOME YOU HOME AT THIS STUNNING REVIVAL VICTORIAN MANSION ON ALMOST 1 ACRE WITH STUNNING FEATURES THROUGHOUT IN A PRIME LOCATION! Meticulously maintained home & grounds boasting comfort & sophistication at each turn! Featuring 8 bedrooms with En-Suites, LARGE parlor with HIGH ceilings & fireplace, Euro-Styled Gourmet kitchen with French Doors, LARGE dining room for guests & library with access to the wrap around deck!PARK-LIKE setting yard with a MULTI-LEVEL deck featuring a gazebo, pond and AMPLE parking on site! Includes a 2-STORY professional building right next door currently rented & TONS of potential for additional income! GREAT LOCATION WITH DAILY SUMMER FERRY TO LBI! (NEW PELLA WINDOWS, NEWER HEATING/ ELECTRIC,NEWER ROOF & MORE

