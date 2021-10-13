Welcome to the JD Thompson Inn, a Victorian style Bed & Breakfast inn, located in the heart of the historic and picturesque downtown Tuckerton. Southern Ocean County's best kept secret, the prestigious inn is vast in ambiance and history. This is a TURN KEY property, start earning immediate income! The impressive grand entry foyer welcomes you, with its grand wooden staircase, and leads you into the grand parlor with high ceilings, beautiful moldings, fireplace. This room is decorated with beautiful antiques including the antique mahogany player piano, There is a spacious and comfortable dining area, where the guests are treated to fabulous meals made each morning by the innkeeper, complete with fresh herbs & vegetables from the organic garden. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's
8 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $1,200,000
