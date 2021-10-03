Recently updated spacious 8 bedroom, 4 bath home in highly desirable north end location that is conveniently just a 5 min drive to the 9th St bridge. Even better, it’s only a 3-5 minute walk (crossing just one street at a crosswalk) to the beach & boardwalk, water & amusement parks. Stores, restaurants, businesses, and much more are nearby. Plymouth Place, being an east to west street, is only one block long so makes it very quiet when sitting out on the porch because there is no cut through traffic. The interior of this huge home offers hardwood floors, multi zoned central air, gas heat, ceiling fans, and a modern kitchen. The exterior offers a front porch to enjoy summer sunrises; a large back yard that is perfect for barbecues, and includes an outside shower plus storage. The ground floor has a 1 BR, 1BA, living room & kitchen... with it’s own entry! The main house consists of: 2nd floor with living room, eat-in kitchen, dining, laundry room, back deck, 1 BR, 1 BA. The 3rd & 4th floors each have 3 BR, 1 BA. This property is perfect for a large family or a great investment property. It’s got a fantastic rental history! Rent the main house and keep the other unit for yourself. Estimated gross rental income in the main house is $59k; ground level unit is 10-12k.
8 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $875,000
