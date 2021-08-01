8 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,900,000

Come check out this gorgeous architectural masterpiece just steps from the beach in OCNJ! The 2nd floor unit of this large single family duplex features 5 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, while the 1st floor unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, and a Man Cave! This magnificent home has been fully renovated & restored using only the finest materials and construction, and is loaded with upgrades, including: Stunning hand-crafted gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, custom baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, luxury tilework, interior exposed brick and retro wood beam ceilings, massive designer brick fireplaces, large covered wrap around brick & wood deck with 60'' WOLF grill, and more! The home also includes gas heat, C/A, and comes beautifully furnished & decorated. It sits on a large 55 x 105 lot size and is right next to the beach, boardwalk, and downtown! Great Location! Tremendous Property! See you on the Beach!