 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,900,000

8 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,900,000

8 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,900,000

Come check out this gorgeous architectural masterpiece just steps from the beach in OCNJ! The 2nd floor unit of this large single family duplex features 5 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, while the 1st floor unit includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath, and a Man Cave! This magnificent home has been fully renovated & restored using only the finest materials and construction, and is loaded with upgrades, including: Stunning hand-crafted gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, custom baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, luxury tilework, interior exposed brick and retro wood beam ceilings, massive designer brick fireplaces, large covered wrap around brick & wood deck with 60'' WOLF grill, and more! The home also includes gas heat, C/A, and comes beautifully furnished & decorated. It sits on a large 55 x 105 lot size and is right next to the beach, boardwalk, and downtown! Great Location! Tremendous Property! See you on the Beach!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News