Once in a lifetime opportunity to own the Iconic Ocean City Riverboat Mansion.Endless opportunities in this large corner 8 bedroom, 4 full & 3 half bath mansion sitting on top of large retail space with plenty of parking. This recently restored icon has been updated without losing its original charm. Wide open concept with plenty of natural light. Sprawling main floor with wall to wall refinished hardwood floors & preserved original chestnut hardwood trim and wainscoting. Entertaining space in living rooms with fireplace and formal dining room. Kitchen is updated with tile floor, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Bathrooms have claw tub baths, custom fit vanities, and stand up showers. Outside features boast large covered wrap around decks for entertaining with ceiling fans! Ground floor consists of 2 commercial spaces ready to generate additional income! Other features include Gas heat, Central Air, [arking for 10, vinyl siding and terrific rental history!
8 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,275,000
