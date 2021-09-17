 Skip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,995,000

8 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,995,000

8 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,995,000

Nestled in the heart of the ''Queen City'' rests this magnificent Victorian that will be sure to captivate you. Lovingly updated by the current owners 'Holly Haven House' is as equally suited for large family sprawl as it is an investment property generating generous cash flow. From the moment you find yourself in the Grand Foyer you will connect with the history & charm of this historic home. The first floor flows from the living room into the dining room, each accented by a fireplace to add that special ambiance & chase any chill. Easy access to the first floor Queen bedroom & the first of five full baths are also located here. The modernized & updated kitchen is well-equipped with stainless appliances & ready for any Chef's demands.

