8 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,200,000

Jersey Shore Living! This Beach Block Historic Chelsea Section Home with Ocean Views from every level was built in 1920 and completely updated with the vintage charm left intact. This home is located two (2) houses from the beach and one (1) block from Ventnor City and sits on an oversized corner lot at the corner of Atlantic and Plaza Place. This homes offers eight (8) bedrooms (5 on the second floor / 3 on the third floor), six (6) full bathrooms and one (1) half bath. The Gourmet Kitchen was renovated in 2019 and offers Custom Cabinetry, granite counter tops, Stone Back Splash, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The HVAC system was replaced in 2019 and offers a high efficiency Natural Gas Hot Water Boiler. There are four (4) wood burning fireplaces, three (3) on the first floor and one (1) in the Master Bedroom on the second floor. There are two (2) driveways, one off of Atlantic Avenue that will accommodate 3+ vehicles and one off of Plaza Place that will accommodate 4 vehicles with that driveway leading to a one (1) car garage. Family Memories of Jersey Shore Summers are ready to be made with a few steps away from toes in the sand and walks/bike rides on the Famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.