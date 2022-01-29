 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8:43 a.m.: CRDA offering free parking at Wave Garage in Atlantic City
0 Comments

8:43 a.m.: CRDA offering free parking at Wave Garage in Atlantic City

  • 0

The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has authorized the Wave Parking Garage located at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount avenues to extend emergency parking for all Atlantic City residents and visitors through 6 p.m. Monday.

Parking will be permitted on the second floor of the garage. Standard parking personnel will be on duty and parking will be validated at the exit upon departure.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News