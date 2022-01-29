8:43 a.m.: CRDA offering free parking at Wave Garage in Atlantic City

The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has authorized the Wave Parking Garage located at the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount avenues to extend emergency parking for all Atlantic City residents and visitors through 6 p.m. Monday.
Parking will be permitted on the second floor of the garage. Standard parking personnel will be on duty and parking will be validated at the exit upon departure.
