7th-ranked Cedar Creek beats Buena Regional 7-0 to improve to 10-1

The quick and talented Cedar Creek High School softball beat host Buena Regional 7-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-division game Monday.

Cedar Creek, the defending South Jersey Group II champion, is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Sisters Chasedy and Chaneyl Johnson, Olivia Catalina and Allison Amadio supplied most of the offense, and pitcher Liz Martin scattered four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Catalina and Chasedy Johnson both stole two bases.

The Pirates collected 10 hits as they upped their season record to 11-1. Buena dropped to 5-5, with all of its losses coming against highly regarded teams.

"Considering we had three days off for Easter break, we played well," Cedar Creek coach Shawn Cohen said. "The top of our lineup hit well, and Liz kept them off balance."

"So far the team has played together very, very well. They support each other and pick each other up. It's fun coaching them."

Chasedy Johnson went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Chaneyl Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Catalina was 1 for 3 with three runs, and Amadio hit a two-run single.

"We get hits and we score quickly," said Chasedy Johnson, an 18-year-old senior from Egg Harbor City. "We play small ball.

"Our chemistry is really rare. Our bond is really good."

Cedar Creek got a run in the first inning when Catalina walked, stole second and scored on Chasedy Jonson's single to left field. The Pirates added two runs in the third and three more in the fifth. Chaneyl Johnson's triple brought in Catalina in the fifth, and Chasedy singled her sister home. Martin, MaKenzie Baggstrom and Kelsey McFadden each had one hit for the winners.

"I think we played really well today, and we were going against a really good pitcher (Buena's Emily D'Ottavio)," said Catalina, an 18-year-old senior from Galloway Township. "In the beginning, we only had one run, but we started to relax when we got three.

"We play well as team, and we're all friends. We're all really fast."

D'Ottavio went the distance, struck out four and walked one. Maddy Hand doubled for the Chiefs, and Camryn Johnson, Laylah Collins and Anna Sheridan each singled.

Cedar Creek's only loss was 4-2 to Paul VI, ranked sixth in the Elite 11. The Pirates will host St. Joseph Academy on Wednesday at a time to be determined in a key CAL National Division game.

Buena's other losses are to third-ranked Kingsway Regional (twice), Hammonton and 11th-ranked Cherokee.

"Cedar Creek is a really good team, and they might be the team to beat in our area," Buena coach Pam Pickett said. "I didn't think today was indicative of how we can be. We've played a lot of tough teams, but we'll get there."

PHOTOS: Cedar Creek vs. Buena Regional softball

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

