76ers to open season Dec. 23 vs. Russell Westbrook and Wizards

The Philadelphia Sixers will open the season Dec. 23 at home against Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

The 76ers announced the first half of its 2020-21 schedule Friday. The schedule consists of 37 games -– 19 at home and 18 on the road. Nine games will either be shown on ESPN or TNT, including a Jan. 7 matchup in Brooklyn against the Nets.

To try to protect against COVID-19, the NBA will have teams play series in the same market. The Sixers will play five such series, the first of which occurs when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4.

Other notable games include:

Home against the Miami Heat on Jan. 12 and 14.

Home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 27.

Home against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 6.

The Sixers will conclude the first half by hosting the Utah Jazz on March 3.

