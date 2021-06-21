733 Atlantic County provisional ballots counted, election to be certified Tuesday

Political organizer Craig Callaway, a supporter of Foley, was known to be running a get-out-the-vote effort using mail-in ballots for Foley.

With just a small number of ballots yet to count after voters responded to cure letters — letters that ask for a better signature or other information — Caterson said the total paper votes cast countywide was 7,346 to 22,029 machine votes.

Of paper ballots, 6,613 were vote-by-mail ballots, according to unofficial results. Most mail-in ballots were counted by the close of polls Election Day.

Far more Democrats (4,979) voted with paper ballots than Republicans (2,367), according to the report. Results will become official once the results are certified by the County Clerk's Office Tuesday.

Atlantic City voters represented 23% of those voting-by-mail in the primary.

Voters made other mistakes, Caterson said. About 80 people went to their polling places and insisted on being given provisional ballots for a party in which they were not registered. Their votes also did not count.

New Jersey only allows those registered to vote as members of particular parties to vote in primary elections.