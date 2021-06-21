733 Atlantic County provisional ballots counted, election to be certified Tuesday

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections counted the county's 733 provisional ballots on Friday evening, and will certify the June 8 primary election by the deadline on Tuesday, Chair Lynn Caterson said.
Cape May County certified its election results on Monday, said Clerk Rita Rothberg. Official results are on the county web site at capemaycountyvotes.com.
Paper provisional ballots are used when a voter shows up at the polls who already received a vote-by-mail ballot, or when the voter is missing from the book or there are other irregularities.
"Almost 100 voters voted by mail and again at the polls," Caterson said.
Those provisional ballots were rejected.
No election results were changed by the counting of provisional ballots, Caterson said.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small won 80.7% of the vote in the mayoral primary election night, to challenger Democrat Tom Foley's 19.3%. The totals election night were 1,828 for Small and 339 for Foley.
But Foley got slightly more votes from those using vote-by-mail ballots: 702 to Foley's 721 votes. Of those voting provisionally at the polls, however, Small got 108 to Foley's 45.
Political organizer Craig Callaway, a supporter of Foley, was known to be running a get-out-the-vote effort using mail-in ballots for Foley.
With just a small number of ballots yet to count after voters responded to cure letters — letters that ask for a better signature or other information — Caterson said the total paper votes cast countywide was 7,346 to 22,029 machine votes.
Of paper ballots, 6,613 were vote-by-mail ballots, according to unofficial results. Most mail-in ballots were counted by the close of polls Election Day.
Far more Democrats (4,979) voted with paper ballots than Republicans (2,367), according to the report. Results will become official once the results are certified by the County Clerk's Office Tuesday.
Atlantic City voters represented 23% of those voting-by-mail in the primary.
Voters made other mistakes, Caterson said. About 80 people went to their polling places and insisted on being given provisional ballots for a party in which they were not registered. Their votes also did not count.
New Jersey only allows those registered to vote as members of particular parties to vote in primary elections.
Another 75 voters went to the wrong polling place, Caterson said. In that case, their votes counted for the races that were also on the ballot in their correct polling place.
In both counties, only about a third of the vote-by-mail ballots sent out were returned and voted. In Cape May 9,307 mail-in ballots were sent to voters, and 3,495 mail-in ballots were voted.
In Atlantic County, about 20,000 vote-by-mail ballots were mailed to voters, and almost 7,000 voted and returned.
