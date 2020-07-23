It was the the wind gust four minutes before the second place finisher that takes the top spot for Wednesday's storm. The wind gust was at 8:11 p.m.
Long Beach Island has been rocked with severe thunderstorm wind gusts all year long. Winds over 70 mph have been seen at least five times on the island in 2020.
LBI wind gusts this year— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 23, 2020
93 mph - June 3 derecho
92 mph - June 3 derecho
81 mph - April 13
74 mph - April 21
Today - 74 mph https://t.co/DKgAnzobZy
Video via my cousin, @sirmattdifabio pic.twitter.com/Eg4RZvUVVf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.