7. Timber Creek (UR) 4-0: Beat Rancocas Valley 28-15
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a Ventnor man was found decomposing inside a car parked outside a West Atlantic City motel Tuesday afternoon…
Rasmiyyah Ali visited Wards Pastry in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon desperate to savor the last treats she'll ever buy from one of her fav…
OCEAN CITY — With controversy over state guidelines on health education seeming to continue to build, about 30 parents heard details from scho…
ATLANTIC CITY — In the late 1970s, Atlantic City looked to legalized gambling to revive its fortunes.
ATLANTIC CITY — Ten people were charged after authorities concluded a three-day investigation into drugs being sold on the Boardwalk, the Atla…
PLEASANTVILLE — The state’s largest teachers union is rallying on behalf of the leader of an esteemed diverse-curriculum program in the local …
ATLANTIC CITY — Labor Day may mark the end of summer for seasonal residents and tourists, but for the year-round resident this month is “local…
OCEAN CITY — An online petition with a message that LGBTQ students belong at Ocean City High School rapidly gained thousands of signatures, as…
OCEAN CITY — After 98 years, Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue said on Saturday that it will be shutting its ovens down for the last time this Sunday.
Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk. Police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.
