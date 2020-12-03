 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7. St. Augustine edges Williamstown
0 comments

7. St. Augustine edges Williamstown

Brady Small

7. St. Augustine edges Williamstown

The St. Augustine Prep football team finished its Oct. 30 game against Williamstown with its defense on the field.

With the way that unit performed, there was no better scenario for the Hermits.

St. Augustine stopped Williamstown on a two-point conversion in overtime and won the matchup between South Jersey powers 17-16. St. Augustine forced overtime when Brandon Bispo made the first field goal of his high school career with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter

“This is a great team win,” said junior lineman Brady Small, who barely came off the field on offense and defense. “We needed this one badly. They wanted to go for two, and we needed to stop it.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News