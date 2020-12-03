7. St. Augustine edges Williamstown

The St. Augustine Prep football team finished its Oct. 30 game against Williamstown with its defense on the field.

With the way that unit performed, there was no better scenario for the Hermits.

St. Augustine stopped Williamstown on a two-point conversion in overtime and won the matchup between South Jersey powers 17-16. St. Augustine forced overtime when Brandon Bispo made the first field goal of his high school career with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter

“This is a great team win,” said junior lineman Brady Small, who barely came off the field on offense and defense. “We needed this one badly. They wanted to go for two, and we needed to stop it.”

