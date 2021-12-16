7. Record heat sent people to the beach a weekend before Memorial Day

South Jersey sizzled in the hottest May weekend on record from May 22-23.

Atlantic City International Airport was 94 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Setting record highs both days. Millville was 93 degrees Saturday, joining ACY at 94 degrees Sunday. Still, both were good enough for record highs.

The heat carried on over to the islands, which is rare to do in May, due to water temperatures generally in the 50s. An at least moderate westerly wind is needed to push the typically strong cooling sea breezes away and the shore had just that over the weekend.

Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina broke a record high Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees and climbed to 90 Sunday. While that 90 degree mark wasn't a record, it was the earliest 90 degree day at the marina since 2000.

The annual shore summer weekend report card didn't start until the following weekend, Memorial Day weekend. The report card could have used this weekend, though, as there were no "As" for the first time in its four year history. Plus, you'll be reminded on what happened the holiday weekend a little lower in the article.

