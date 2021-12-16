 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7. Record heat sent people to the beach a weekend before Memorial Day
0 comments

7. Record heat sent people to the beach a weekend before Memorial Day

South Jersey sizzled in the hottest May weekend on record from May 22-23. 

Atlantic City International Airport was 94 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Setting record highs both days. Millville was 93 degrees Saturday, joining ACY at 94 degrees Sunday. Still, both were good enough for record highs. 

The heat carried on over to the islands, which is rare to do in May, due to water temperatures generally in the 50s. An at least moderate westerly wind is needed to push the typically strong cooling sea breezes away and the shore had just that over the weekend. 

Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina broke a record high Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees and climbed to 90 Sunday. While that 90 degree mark wasn't a record, it was the earliest 90 degree day at the marina since 2000. 

The annual shore summer weekend report card didn't start until the following weekend, Memorial Day weekend. The report card could have used this weekend, though, as there were no "As" for the first time in its four year history. Plus, you'll be reminded on what happened the holiday weekend a little lower in the article. 

Weekend Full of Heat Records.JPG

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News