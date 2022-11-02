(7) Long Branch at (3) Mainland Regional

Mainland (8-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 1,014 yards this season. Freshman quarterback John Franchini has thrown for 734 yards and 11 TDs. JJ Sinclair leads the Mainland defense with 89 tackles, 24 for losses. Junior defensive back/wide receiver Jamie Tyson has five TD catches and four interceptions. Long Branch (5-3) has won four straight.