(7) Lacey Township at (2) Millville

6 p.m. Friday
Millville (6-2) won the South/Central Group IV title last season and is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Thunderbolts quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 1,792 yards and 15 TDs. Solomon Massey leads Millville in tackles with 41. Lacey (3-5) has won two straight. Nick Maertens threw two TD passes as Lacey beat Southern Regional 13-10 last Friday.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
