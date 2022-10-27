 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(7) Lacey Township at (2) Millville

6 p.m. Friday

Millville (6-2) won the South/Central Group IV title last season and is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Thunderbolts quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 1,792 yards and 15 TDs. Solomon Massey leads Millville in tackles with 41. Lacey (3-5) has won two straight. Nick Maertens threw two TD passes as Lacey beat Southern Regional 13-10 last Friday.

