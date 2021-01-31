 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7. Holy Spirit
0 comments

7. Holy Spirit

013121_spt_holyspiritbb

On Jan. 30 2021, at the Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, the Spartans boys basketball competed with St.Augustine's Hermits. HS #13 Jahmir Smith breaks away for a solo lay-up for two points.

7. Holy Spirit (7) 1-2: Spartans sophomore guard Jahmir Smith is averaging 25 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News