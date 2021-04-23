7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Seven North Carolina deputies have been placed on leave and three more have resigned in the aftermath of a Black man being shot and killed by members of their department serving drug-related search and arrest warrants, authorities said Friday.
The disclosure comes as calls increase for the release of deputy body camera footage amid signs, including emergency scanner traffic, that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away.
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio confirmed the resignations and deputies on leave in an email Friday. Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots and were placed on leave after Brown was killed Wednesday morning. Wallio said the department has a total of about 55 sworn deputies.
Also Friday, the City Council in Elizabeth City unanimously voted to send a letter to the sheriff, local prosecutor and State Bureau of Investigation demanding release of body camera footage.
The measure also directed city staff to petition a local court to release the footage if the sheriff denies the council’s request. Wooten has confirmed at least one deputy was wearing an active body camera but hasn’t given a timetable for releasing it.
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for U.S. public lands boss: President Joe Biden has nominated a longtime environmental advocate and Democratic aide to oversee the vast expanses of federally owned land in Western states — the latest political appointment raising concerns among Republicans as Biden moves to curtail energy production from public reserves.
Tracy Stone-Manning, of Missoula, Montana, was nominated late Thursday to direct the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, which has jurisdiction over about a quarter-billion acres and one-third of the nation’s underground minerals, including huge reserves of oil, natural gas and coal. The agency regulates drilling, mining, grazing and other activities and is set to play a key role in Biden’s commitment announced Thursday to cut climate warming emissions from fossil fuels by half by 2030.
Stone-Manning, 55, spent the past four years at the National Wildlife Federation, where she led the group’s efforts to preserve public lands for wildlife, hiking, hunting and other nonindustrial uses.
Officials say carrier to help protect Afghanistan pullout: The Pentagon has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan in coming weeks, U.S. defense officials said Friday.
Also, two U.S. Air Force bombers will be deployed to Afghanistan as part of the pre-pullout bolstering of security.
The moves back up Pentagon officials’ public assurances that U.S. forces will be prepared to meet whatever resistance the Taliban might present during the withdrawal of more than 10,000 U.S. and coalition troops starting after May 1. About 2,500 to 3,500 of those troops are American.
In court, Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges: Ghislaine Maxwell faced her trial judge in person for the first time Friday as lawyers squabbled over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges that allege she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse at his posh residences.
Maxwell, a British socialite and one-time girlfriend of the financier, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy and an additional sex trafficking charge that were added in a rewritten indictment released last month by a Manhattan federal court grand jury. The new indictment stretched the timespan of the charges from three years to a decade.
N.Y. won’t say what it told DOJ about nursing home outbreaks: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said it won’t reveal what it told the U.S. Justice Department about COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, partly because doing so would be an “invasion of personal privacy.”
The Justice Department last year asked the governors of several states, including New York, to turn over certain basic statistics related to deaths and infections inside nursing homes.
That federal request, initially made in August and later expanded in October, followed reports by The Associated Press and other news organizations that the state’s official nursing home death toll was likely a significant undercount.