7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Seven North Carolina deputies have been placed on leave and three more have resigned in the aftermath of a Black man being shot and killed by members of their department serving drug-related search and arrest warrants, authorities said Friday.

The disclosure comes as calls increase for the release of deputy body camera footage amid signs, including emergency scanner traffic, that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio confirmed the resignations and deputies on leave in an email Friday. Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots and were placed on leave after Brown was killed Wednesday morning. Wallio said the department has a total of about 55 sworn deputies.

Also Friday, the City Council in Elizabeth City unanimously voted to send a letter to the sheriff, local prosecutor and State Bureau of Investigation demanding release of body camera footage.

The measure also directed city staff to petition a local court to release the footage if the sheriff denies the council’s request. Wooten has confirmed at least one deputy was wearing an active body camera but hasn’t given a timetable for releasing it.