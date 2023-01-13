 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7) Delaware Bay effect snow

It takes a lot, but it has happened, giving lower Cape May County a snowstorm all to themselves. 

Similar to lake effect snow, it's caused by cold air going over the relatively milder Delaware Bay. Unlike some of the Great Lakes, the Delaware Bay does not freeze over significantly. Therefore, this can happen at any point over the winter.

However, there are challenges to making this happen. The bay is fairly small. Therefore, during the winter, the bay needs to be warmer than usual to have enough moisture available so when the cold air goes over it, snow develops in addition to clouds. 

Delaware Bay Effect Snow Distance

Furthermore, winds need to be nearly due northwest to capture the full length of the bay. 

